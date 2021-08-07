Svitlana

E-commerce Dashboard for tablet and mobile

Svitlana
Svitlana
  • Save
E-commerce Dashboard for tablet and mobile tablet and mobile design dashboard management system design mobile design mobile application uiux product design
Download color palette

Hello everybody!

I present an application for tablet and mobile, which allows you to:
1. Сollect and analyze sales and contract data.
2. Interface allows large teams work in realb time.
3. To track cooperation with clients and within teams
4. Get access from anywhere thanks to mobile version.

More detailed presentation you can see on Behance portfolio

I am available for new projects!

Behance | Twitter | Instagram

Svitlana
Svitlana

More by Svitlana

View profile
    • Like