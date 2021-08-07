3d factory with boxes

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
💚💚 Download Link 💚💚
3d cartoon illustration of a machine factory delivering boxes of two colors. Mechanism with conveyor belt and engineering robot arm sorting parcels. The technology of modern industrial production on an automatic conveyor belt of the factory line
You will get 2 JPG hi-res files: pink and blue colors
Thank you for watching. Have a nice day!