3D Mania

3d factory with boxes

3D Mania
3D Mania
  • Save
3d factory with boxes app page 3d art 3d animation illustration 3d illustration industrial technology sort arm robot belt mechanism parcel box delivery factory machine cartoon 3d
Download color palette

💚💚 Download Link 💚💚

3d cartoon illustration of a machine factory delivering boxes of two colors. Mechanism with conveyor belt and engineering robot arm sorting parcels. The technology of modern industrial production on an automatic conveyor belt of the factory line

You will get 2 JPG hi-res files: pink and blue colors

Thank you for watching. Have a nice day!

3D Mania
3D Mania

More by 3D Mania

View profile
    • Like