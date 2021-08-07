Suryateja Sreeram

EV Station Finder App UI

Suryateja Sreeram
Suryateja Sreeram
  • Save
EV Station Finder App UI inspiration ux mobile design ev station mobile app mobile design logo ui
Download color palette

Hello world,
This is my frist design post in Dribble! Today I have designed 2 screens of EV charging station.
Pls give your thoughts and that would help me learn more.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2021
Suryateja Sreeram
Suryateja Sreeram
Like