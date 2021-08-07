Vanessa Wells

Hand Written Wedding Table Plan

Vanessa Wells
Vanessa Wells
  • Save
Hand Written Wedding Table Plan find your seat wedding stationery wedding table plan brush script posca pens modern calligraphy handlettering type handwriting wedding
Download color palette

I table plan I did for a wedding. Handwritten with Posca pens on mirror.

Vanessa Wells
Vanessa Wells

More by Vanessa Wells

View profile
    • Like