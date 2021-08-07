Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
YAVO - Branding

YAVO - Branding
About YAVO
Yavo is an Egyptian online e-commerce fashion brand for female basics items. Yavo aims to provide comfortable and stylish clothes for every season and your everyday style.

Project Brief
I asked to re-design the YAVO brand with modern and fresh young look. Create unique logo and brand identity that speaks its brand values and differentiante YAVO from other competitors brands.

Posted on Aug 7, 2021
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble!

