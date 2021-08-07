YAVO - Branding

About YAVO

Yavo is an Egyptian online e-commerce fashion brand for female basics items. Yavo aims to provide comfortable and stylish clothes for every season and your everyday style.

Project Brief

I asked to re-design the YAVO brand with modern and fresh young look. Create unique logo and brand identity that speaks its brand values and differentiante YAVO from other competitors brands.

