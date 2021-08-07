Trending designs to inspire you
Project Summary: Modern iOS User Interface design template for Banking Wallet. This template is ideal for Banking, Digital wallets, Finance Application, and even Cryptocurrency wallets. Make your banking app design looks stunning and eye-catching using this template. This template includes 12 unique and modern User Interface screens in PSD format. You can edit and customize easily using Adobe Photoshop.
Category: Mobile App UI
Requirements: Wallet App Ui
Client: Own Design
Mockup: Envato Elements
Followed By: Envato Elements