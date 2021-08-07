Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mizan R

App design

Mizan R
Mizan R
  • Save
App design furniture app design ios ui design aos mobile app ios furniture app ios app design ios app ui kits app design
Download color palette

This is an exploration of furniture delivery mobile app UI design. It can help you to make it easier when you order your furniture.

GET IN TOUCH
EMAIL: mizanr94@live.com
WHATSAPP: +8801711126014

VIEW FULL PROJECT
Behance

Mizan R
Mizan R

More by Mizan R

View profile
    • Like