Elliot Rylands

myHub 3.0

Elliot Rylands
Elliot Rylands
myHub 3.0 website tech product design design ux ui
A brief sample of the new myHub landing page with SSO, improved global navigation, information reduction for visual harmony, and improved information delivery with an AWS chatbot and an updates module.

More to follow soon 😊

Posted on Aug 7, 2021
Elliot Rylands
Elliot Rylands
Senior Product Designer @ Squiz.
