Golden Castle - Typography and palette

Golden Castle - Typography and palette hotel website design figma
Next time hope to come up with more details. :) I know someone could say there is a lack of contrast between white and yellow, and I considered to change yellow colour, but let's leave it as it is now. We all learn on mistakes. ;)
Btw, the combination looks quite good when it is full size.

Posted on Aug 7, 2021
