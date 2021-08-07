Misr Real Estate Arabic Website by KAII LAB

This is the new design of Misr Real Estate Assets Management’s website in Arabic. The design of the website eloquently reflects Misr Real Estate Assets Management goal of leading the real estate industry in Egypt. Our modern design and the unique and organised manner in which content is displayed on the homepage ensures that targeted Arabic speaking customers will have an outstanding experience on the website. This website is bilingual (Arabic & English), which allows the English speaking audience to also engage with the website.

Check out the website developed on this link: https://misrrea.webflow.io/

