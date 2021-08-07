Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ritwika Mondal

Let's connect (Community)-SignUp Page

Ritwika Mondal
Ritwika Mondal
  • Save
Let's connect (Community)-SignUp Page user research writing marketing illustration design logodesign designs ux remote job freelance appicon branding logo motion graphics graphic design 3d animation ui
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers 👋
Now a days, COVID-19 pandemic situation made us sit back at home and get connected online. Now with this , every online community should have a great start in order to give the feel of great community.🌟

So, here's a Sign-Up page concept for such a online community - LET'S CONNECT

Also any feedback is appreciated! Also don't forget to hit the ❤️ button if you love my shot.

Get in touch with me:
LinkedIn || Twitter

Also do pay a visit at: Behance

Keep Designing! Keep Inspiring
XOXO

Ritwika Mondal
Ritwika Mondal

More by Ritwika Mondal

View profile
    • Like