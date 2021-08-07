Let's connect (Community)-SignUp Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Dribbblers 👋
Now a days, COVID-19 pandemic situation made us sit back at home and get connected online. Now with this , every online community should have a great start in order to give the feel of great community.🌟
So, here's a Sign-Up page concept for such a online community - LET'S CONNECT
Also any feedback is appreciated! Also don't forget to hit the ❤️ button if you love my shot.
Get in touch with me:
LinkedIn || Twitter
Also do pay a visit at: Behance
Keep Designing! Keep Inspiring
XOXO