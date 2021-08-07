Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abu Talha

A & F Letter Mark Brand logo

Abu Talha
Abu Talha
  • Save
A & F Letter Mark Brand logo logo graphic design logo designer logo design identity branding trendy logo simple logo modern logo 3d logo af logo f letter logo a letter logo
Download color palette

concept: letter a, letter f, star mark and looks like 3d
I tried to tell a story using a very simple shape in the logo. I use the modern and simple font in this logo so that the viewers comfortable feel to reading. I'm also used the color of it considering of colors psychology. It has the power to attract the viewer's eye. This logo absolutely appropriate, unique and timeless. It's looking very nice too. You can use the logo anyplace Very easily. The logo design is meaningful and very very simple.

Need a logo (re)design for your business?
Let's make a mark together:

Mail: slashabutalha@gmail.com

Behance | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Linkedin

Abu Talha
Abu Talha

More by Abu Talha

View profile
    • Like