Elliot Rylands

MQ Life Digital News

Elliot Rylands
Elliot Rylands
Hire Me
  • Save
MQ Life Digital News web website tech product design design ux ui
MQ Life Digital News web website tech product design design ux ui
MQ Life Digital News web website tech product design design ux ui
Download color palette
  1. sample1.png
  2. sample4.png
  3. sample2.png

A few of the components I worked on for Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia.
Macquarie are launching a new publication section for parents of students within their website titled MQLife. The aim is to showcase departmental wins, culture, and general University news focussed on inspiring the parents of students.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2021
Elliot Rylands
Elliot Rylands
Senior Product Designer @ Squiz.
Hire Me

More by Elliot Rylands

View profile
    • Like