MQ Life Digital News

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A few of the components I worked on for Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia.
Macquarie are launching a new publication section for parents of students within their website titled MQLife. The aim is to showcase departmental wins, culture, and general University news focussed on inspiring the parents of students.