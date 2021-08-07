Mehluli Mchunu

Bounty Consultants Logo Design

The client's brief, was to come up a new logo that will have a bold logo symbol and have a clean and minimal design at the same time. The client requested a black and white color scheme to maintain the clean minimal design.

