Retro 50s Portable Radio

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Recreated this vintage radio with Figma. Transition from the SketchApp to Figma was fun. I was a hardcore fan of SketchApp for almost four years but I had to make the move to Figma. This consists over 10+ hours of work and 1491 layers.