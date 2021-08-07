Anastasiia Dyka

Cryptocurrency Dashboard

Here is a dashboard for cryptocurrency portfolio tracking. Enjoy its black theme design and simple elements without additional and overwhelming details. This dashboard is useful for buying and selling cryptocurrency, that's why i made its design clear and precise.

Posted on Aug 7, 2021
