Turan Kent (kentturan38@gmail.com)

Superal Letter S Logo

Turan Kent (kentturan38@gmail.com)
Turan Kent (kentturan38@gmail.com)
  • Save
Superal Letter S Logo simple
Download color palette

Abstract letter S logo design. A modern symbol that contains two letters "S" in the positive and negative space. The unique logo is suitable for companies or businesses about technology, entertainment, networking or multimedia. The abstract letter S symbol will look good on both the print and website and the social media avatar or mobile app icon. Creative game gaming initial S logo.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2021
Turan Kent (kentturan38@gmail.com)
Turan Kent (kentturan38@gmail.com)

More by Turan Kent (kentturan38@gmail.com)

View profile
    • Like