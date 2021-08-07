Superal Letter S Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Abstract letter S logo design. A modern symbol that contains two letters "S" in the positive and negative space. The unique logo is suitable for companies or businesses about technology, entertainment, networking or multimedia. The abstract letter S symbol will look good on both the print and website and the social media avatar or mobile app icon. Creative game gaming initial S logo.