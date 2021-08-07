Shahid Khan

SIMPLY INDIANN

SIMPLY INDIANN lettering logo design clean brand art minimal illustrator flat typography illustration icon graphic design design vector branding logo
Logo design for SIMPLY INDIANN. It's an Indian restaurant, required a royal looking simple logo!

Checkout the full project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/124927919/SIMPLY-INDIANN-RESTAURANT-LOGO

Are you looking for a logo designer? I'm available for freelance work, message or email me for inquiries:

Email: skdznin@gmail.com

Hire me via:
• Fiverr: https://bit.ly/3ykfd3z

• Upwork: https://bit.ly/3qmjOzx

THANK YOU :)

