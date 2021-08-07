Hatypo Studio

Sewiji Coffee - Brand Identity

Sewiji Coffee - Brand Identity logo design logo branding coffee shop coffee brand brand identity graphic design dribbble design branding brand guidelines logo
In this project I was directed to rebrand the logo of a coffeeshop business. The client request to simplify the logo to be more modern and have an earthone color.Sewiji is a coffee shop located in Pekalongan, precisely in the Pekajangan area. There are many variants of coffee, food, and snacks.

