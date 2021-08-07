Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jarrod Vandenberg

Delta 906

Jarrod Vandenberg
Jarrod Vandenberg
  • Save
Delta 906 branding logo illustration
Download color palette

A logo completed for a local Mushroom company that includes subscriptions, monthly boxes and more. Full portfolio project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/124907477/Delta-906-Logo-and-Brand-Identity

If you're interested in working with me for your next logo, brand identity project or illustration project, shoot me an Email at Jarrodjvandenberg@gmail.com or visit my website at https://shatteredelegance.net/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2021
Jarrod Vandenberg
Jarrod Vandenberg

More by Jarrod Vandenberg

View profile
    • Like