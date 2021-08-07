Astrid chan

"GENOX" (Generasi Anti Hoax)

Astrid chan
Astrid chan
  • Save
"GENOX" (Generasi Anti Hoax) home front page home page iphone logo app ui design hoax mobile app
Download color palette

Genox is an Anti-Hoax Mobile application that aims to push down the hoax spreading in Indonesia. This project is proposed to the national IT competition where I designed the logo and the interface.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2021
Astrid chan
Astrid chan

More by Astrid chan

View profile
    • Like