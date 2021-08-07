Trending designs to inspire you
Canvas Sketch Art PS Action
This action is designed to transform your photo’s into real Canvas Sketch Art look. With this is professional pack you may
turn your ordinary photos into extraordinary images. Easy to customize, Non-destructive effect. In this action you will get
10 different color option When you open unviewed eyes . You can also adjust brush color very easy.
This action has been tested and working on Photoshop CC2020 English Version.
Software supported version:CS4,CS5,CS5.5,CS6,CC2104,CC2015,CC2015.5,CC2016, CC2017,CC2018,CC2019,CC2020+ English Version.
Most important instruction:
(1) First open an image in Photoshop. Expand the space around your photo for best results.
Select your Background image and take crop tool from tools bar then expand all side.
Now you need resize your image. For resize image select crop tools and go top menu bar you
see W x H x Reso three blank box. Write W 2000px,H 2000px,Resolation 72. Then press enter button.
(2) Open your photo Create a new layer then rename “paint”( in lowercase).
Then select a brush and paint your image. Close "paint" layer eye and keep selection "paint" layer
Then click action play button.
File Includes:
- ATN Files include(Photoshop Action File)
- Brush File
- Help File
- PDF Help File
- Work on every photos.
- High quality result.
- Easy Customizable
- Organize layers
- Easy Install
- User Guide
- Easy to Use
- No photoshop skill needed
- 24 hrs support
Images credit goes to:
https://unsplash.com
https://pixabay.com
https://www.pexels.com
If you have interest purchasing this product please
visit my creative market profile link.
https://creativemarket.com/studioretouch
or e-mail : hmalamin8952@gmail.com
Please help me with the ratings, it helps a lot. Thank you Enjoy
