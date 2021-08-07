Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Yellowjackets

Yellowjackets explosion explosive launcher grenade hike nature hiking gardening diorama isometric illustration isometric blender blender3d 3d illustration
The laser pointer is more for intimidation than actual aiming. Firing an extra spicy charge from a stockless rotary grenade launcher might be the definition of "eyeballing it". The wide area of fragmentation should take care of any tough vegetation that might get in your way.

Anyway, drop a like or follow if ya dig it and have a great day, folks!
All heart,
Reijo

