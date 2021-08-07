Yellowjackets

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
The laser pointer is more for intimidation than actual aiming. Firing an extra spicy charge from a stockless rotary grenade launcher might be the definition of "eyeballing it". The wide area of fragmentation should take care of any tough vegetation that might get in your way.
Anyway, drop a like or follow if ya dig it and have a great day, folks!
All heart,
Reijo
