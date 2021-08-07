Bianca

Comic Book

A cartoon collection I did for part of my MA thesis in 2017. It follows South Africa's Women's Day, as well as an exploration of what it means to be a womxn in SA, and gender as a construct.

See the whole thing: https://issuu.com/august.inked/docs/august_inked

