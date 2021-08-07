Comic Book

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A cartoon collection I did for part of my MA thesis in 2017. It follows South Africa's Women's Day, as well as an exploration of what it means to be a womxn in SA, and gender as a construct.
See the whole thing: https://issuu.com/august.inked/docs/august_inked