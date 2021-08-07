Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Siddhant giri

Day #031: Upload UI

Siddhant giri
Siddhant giri
  • Save
Day #031: Upload UI dailyui branding logo illustration typography icon graphic design design ux ui 100daysofui
Download color palette

Day #031: Upload UI
Back with another UI design , today's challenge was to make a upload UI. So here i used dark theme and some of graphic designing with neomorphism.
Do hit like and share your feedbacks on this design.

Siddhant giri
Siddhant giri

More by Siddhant giri

View profile
    • Like