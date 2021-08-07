Andrey BaykoFF

Sign Up | DailyUI #001

Andrey BaykoFF
Andrey BaykoFF
  • Save
Sign Up | DailyUI #001 web daily dailyuichallenge web app design illustration uichallenge sign up form dailyui 001 001 dailyui login design sign in sign up ux ui ux ui uxui uxdesign uidesign
Download color palette

Hey guys! 👋

In this shot, you can see the Sign Up form for the DailyUI challenge.
-----------------
Thanks for watching this shot! Don't forget to like and comment if you like it! 🔥

Bēhance | VK group

Andrey BaykoFF
Andrey BaykoFF

More by Andrey BaykoFF

View profile
    • Like