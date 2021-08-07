Trending designs to inspire you
A logo completed for a local Mushroom company that includes subscriptions, monthly boxes and more. Full portfolio project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/124907477/Delta-906-Logo-and-Brand-Identity
If you're interested in working with me for your next logo, brand identity project or illustration project, shoot me an Email at Jarrodjvandenberg@gmail.com or visit my website at https://shatteredelegance.net/