The visual aspect of the brand identity comes from the creative nature of electronic engineering.

It's weird and fascinating how technique and creativity coexist in this engineering segment.

In the beginning there is the flicker of an idea, the creativity of man to create logics that work.

Then the purely technical and rational testing takes place.

Thus, through a process of research, experimentation and test, there isn’t only solutions to a particular problem, but real innovation.

Geometric elements become electronic engineering process.

See the full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/124029783/Dott-Ing-Francesco-Di-Marco-Brand-Identity