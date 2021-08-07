Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alessia Visicaro

Dott. Ing. Francesco Di Marco — Brand Identity

Alessia Visicaro
Alessia Visicaro
  • Save
Dott. Ing. Francesco Di Marco — Brand Identity brand design brand identity branding minimal logotype geometric shapes logotype design logotype graphic design behance poster mockup photoshop typography illustrator adobe illustrator poter design poster
Download color palette

The visual aspect of the brand identity comes from the creative nature of electronic engineering.

It's weird and fascinating how technique and creativity coexist in this engineering segment.
In the beginning there is the flicker of an idea, the creativity of man to create logics that work.
Then the purely technical and rational testing takes place.

Thus, through a process of research, experimentation and test, there isn’t only solutions to a particular problem, but real innovation.

Geometric elements become electronic engineering process.

See the full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/124029783/Dott-Ing-Francesco-Di-Marco-Brand-Identity

Alessia Visicaro
Alessia Visicaro

More by Alessia Visicaro

View profile
    • Like