GARDENSTOW - PRESTASHOP TEMPLATE

Gardenstow is a nice and straightforward Prestashop theme.It's designed for growing plants, houseplants, landscape design, or a flower or plant store.This template has a one-of-a-kind item, as well as patterns, inventiveness, and a wide range of colors.This theme is suitable for a wide range of creative modules as well as a large number of subpages. Gardenstow is completely responsive and has a mobile-friendly layout. Gardenstow Prestashop Theme is a one-of-a-kind store with straightforward setup instructions.
Greener Garden has a different backdrop for each block, as well as different text.
