CRAVERY - Victorian Vintage Font

Cravery – A Vintage Font

Cravery is a typeface that is made all characters in uppercase. It is an excellent choice to add the right amount of retro touch. This typeface with artistic style looks very interesting for loads of different projects and promotions. This would work great all-in-one package for your logo, book cover, poster, t-shirt, branding, advertisement needs, and many more.

Features:

- Ligatures

- Alternates

- Bonus Ornament

- PUA Encoded

- Numerals and Punctuation

Free download font for personal use : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13384/cravery.html

For commercial use please download here : https://din-studio.com/product/cravery-vintage-font/