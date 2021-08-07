Amit Kaushik

AYBA LOGO AND STATIONARY

AYBA LOGO AND STATIONARY graphic design branding logo
AYBA Enterprise provide portfolio management services for share market trading. So Idea was to incorporate a bull with a upward arrow. Line indicates the path of bull moving aggressively towards its goal dealing with all ups and downs of the market.

Posted on Aug 7, 2021
