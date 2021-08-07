DesignSoup logo reveal

Trending designs to inspire you
As a part of expanding my motion design skills this summer, i imagined a playful logo reveal for my own brand( DesignSoup). Lots of tutorials, sweat and a couple of sleepless nights, but here it is. Hope you like it.