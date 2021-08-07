Good for Sale
DRACOLAS - A New Vintage Font

Price
$29
Dracolas-A Vintage Font

Dracolas is a typeface that is made all characters in uppercase. An excellent choice to add the right amount of retro touch. This typeface with artistic style looks very interesting for loads of different projects and promotions. A great all-in-one package for your logo, book cover, poster, t-shirt, branding, and advertisement needs.

Features:
- Ligatures
- Swashes
- Alternates
- Bonus Ornament
- PUA Encoded
- Numerals and Punctuation

Free download font for personal use : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13385/dracolas.html

For commercial use please download here : https://din-studio.com/product/dracolas/

