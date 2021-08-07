DRIFTWOOD PRESTASHOP TEMPLATE

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Driftwood is a Prestashop beauty and spa store.It's made to assist you in selling beauty items online.This template includes a variety of spa banners and product images.This eye-catching design is also fully responsive.There are options for categories, Ajax-cart and subcategories, language, filter, Quick View, and currency. This theme is compatible with Prestashop's most recent version.Clients will be enticed by this theme's varied fonts and visuals, as well as its user-friendly features.We also provide customizable modules and documentation.Simple installation instructions are included with the Prestashop layout.
https://www.themeliance.com/prestashop/driftwood-spa-store-prestashop-theme/