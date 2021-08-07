Okay, maybe I got a little too excited about this Olympics thing

Trending designs to inspire you
I've been around NationStates for some years now, and I think this time of the year is perfect to design some Olympic-related stuff. I was watching the Water Polo Olympic Finals and started to design some related stuff.