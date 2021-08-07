Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Gopal Chandra Das

Food Delivery App

Gopal Chandra Das
Gopal Chandra Das
Food Delivery App foodtech cart food menu food app food and drink food delivery food delivery app food delivery service eating uiux mobile app chef app delivery app food design tracking app restaurant app food order
Hi Dribblers!
This is my Exploration for Food Delivery App.
What do you think? Don't forget to press (L) if you like it and feel free to comment.
Thank you!
I'm available for crafting new projects!
Connect with: gopaldas381010@gmail.com

Gopal Chandra Das
Gopal Chandra Das

