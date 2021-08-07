Daily UI :: 001 - Sign Up

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello 👋
To enhance my design skill, I've decided to try and participate in the Daily UI Challenge. Here's my Day 1 - Sign Up entry. The idea is to create a sign-up form for a clean-up drive.
Please let me know what your thoughts are on this. I greatly value your feedback.
Thank you very much and have a good day!