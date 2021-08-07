WAVOICE - Logo Design Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi everyone!
Here's the result of exploration of logo design with the basic idea of sound waves, I call it WAVOICE. a music and recording label studio that develops voice talent. What do you think?
-
Don't forget to like and share your thoughts about this design guys!
-
I'm currently available for work opportunities
📬 faikarproject@gmail.com
Let's connect
✌️ Instagram