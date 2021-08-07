Minimalist Calendar

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey there, hope you like it!
This design calendar of North Sulawesi IPDN Campus which released at dec. 2020. You will be taken to see the daily activity of Madya until Nindya Praja Angkatan 29 at IPDN Campus in North Sulawesi.
Thanks for visiting my portfolio and your Like. Your feedback is much appreciated.
Interesting working with me? we are available to work on your awesome projects, drop your business inquiry to :
https://www.linkedin.com/in/rafika-dida-540521212/
https://www.behance.net/didarafika01
didarafika@gmail.com
Follow https://www.instagram.com/rdconsilio/ for more art
Feel free to contact and happy to see you. Have a nice day!