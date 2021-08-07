Hotking (Hotel Booking) App

Hi Everyone, 👋

Long time no shot

I'm gonna share my exploration of the Hotel Booking App. Maybe this can be an idea for a hotel booking application concept.

Hope you like it. Thanks for coming to see my shot.

Come to see my Instagram

Connect with me ZakaFadhullah@gmail.com

Press "L" to appreciate it. ❤️

You can write a comment and share your opinion and feedback too. 📝

Have a nice day