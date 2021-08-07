Hotking (Hotel Booking) App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Everyone, 👋
Long time no shot
I'm gonna share my exploration of the Hotel Booking App. Maybe this can be an idea for a hotel booking application concept.
Hope you like it. Thanks for coming to see my shot.
Come to see my Instagram
Connect with me ZakaFadhullah@gmail.com
Press "L" to appreciate it. ❤️
You can write a comment and share your opinion and feedback too. 📝
Have a nice day