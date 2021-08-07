Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Aircall

Aircall branding logo illustration figma ui product design
I enjoyed redesigning the aircall homepage. I find that redesigning webpages / app pages helps me study patterns and understand why certain elements are placed where they are placed. What better way to learn?

Posted on Aug 7, 2021
