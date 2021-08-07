Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tharusha San

Honey Bottle Packaging Design For Ogest Supermarket

Tharusha San
Tharusha San
  • Save
Honey Bottle Packaging Design For Ogest Supermarket bottle package design branding package identity designers package designers honey bottle supermarket items jar design jar mockup jar package design premium package design premium bottle design minimal bottle design honey packaging honey package honey bottle design package design branding brand identity
Download color palette

This is the package design I did for the Ogest Supermarket brand identity project.

See the full project @ https://www.behance.net/gallery/124865791/Ogest-Supermarket-Branding

Tharusha San
Tharusha San

More by Tharusha San

View profile
    • Like