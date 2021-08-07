Rija

Grandelo Font

Rija
Rija
  • Save
Grandelo Font font lettering banner modern retro vintage packaging sticker logotype display font display ux ui app typography logo illustration graphic design design branding
Download color palette

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️
✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️

Hey Ho, Let's Go.... say hi to “Grandelo” display typeface. Powered with opentype features, alternate characters & ligatures. PUA encoded.

Perfect and suitable for logo, branding, sticker, t-shirt, headline, packaging, etc.

Rija
Rija

More by Rija

View profile
    • Like