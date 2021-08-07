Giveaway Dribbble Invitation

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys!
I have 1 invite to gift to One great designer!
How to get your invite and become a player?
• Follow my dribble account
• Send me your portfolio (or your best works) to mehedihasan.eur@gmail.com until 01 October 2020.
• Important! Specify "Dribbble Invite" in the email subject and tell me something about you and why you want to be part of this community.
• Be patient! I will announce the winner as soon as i like any proposal.
Good luck to everyone! :)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Instagram | Twitter | Gmail
-------------------------------------------------------------
I'm available for a new project, please contact me.