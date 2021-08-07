Mehedi Hasan

Giveaway Dribbble Invitation

Mehedi Hasan
Mehedi Hasan
  • Save
Giveaway Dribbble Invitation vector branding illustration app ux ui logo icon graphic design design
Download color palette

Hi guys!

I have 1 invite to gift to One great designer!

How to get your invite and become a player?

• Follow my dribble account
• Send me your portfolio (or your best works) to mehedihasan.eur@gmail.com until 01 October 2020.
• Important! Specify "Dribbble Invite" in the email subject and tell me something about you and why you want to be part of this community.
• Be patient! I will announce the winner as soon as i like any proposal.

Good luck to everyone! :)

-------------------------------------------------------------
Instagram | Twitter | Gmail
-------------------------------------------------------------
I'm available for a new project, please contact me.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2021
Mehedi Hasan
Mehedi Hasan

More by Mehedi Hasan

View profile
    • Like