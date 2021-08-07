Giveaway Dribbble Invitation

Hi guys!

I have 1 invite to gift to One great designer!

How to get your invite and become a player?

• Follow my dribble account

• Send me your portfolio (or your best works) to mehedihasan.eur@gmail.com until 01 October 2020.

• Important! Specify "Dribbble Invite" in the email subject and tell me something about you and why you want to be part of this community.

• Be patient! I will announce the winner as soon as i like any proposal.

Good luck to everyone! :)

-------------------------------------------------------------

Instagram | Twitter | Gmail

-------------------------------------------------------------

I'm available for a new project, please contact me.