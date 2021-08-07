Dating App Two souls

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi, guys! How’s it going? We have a new shot — a dating app 👩❤️👨 Check it out!
It’s pretty hard to meet your partner offline, right? 💜In our dating app you can find your twin soul.
On the first screen there is the onboarding which helps get to know the app. Then there is a home screen where you see suggested partners and already matched ones.
➡️Swipe to the right to like a user.
⬅️To the left - to dislike.
Want to know more about potential twin soul? Push the card and check the detailed profile description with interests, geolocation and linked social networks.
🔔Turn on notifications in the top right to stay updated about the latest matches.
🕶For this app, we used the dark theme to make it more expressive adding bright pink contrasts to bring the user’s focus to the key parts of the app.
Press L if you like our design and share feedback!