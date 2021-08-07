Figol - Financial Goals

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Long time no design something, here it is my third exploration. The objective of this design is help user to control their financial goals. I got the objective from
Designercize.
Press love if you like my design, and its pleasant to hear your feedback.
Thankyou!