Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ryan Satria Yudhistira

Figol - Financial Goals

Ryan Satria Yudhistira
Ryan Satria Yudhistira
  • Save
Figol - Financial Goals income cost list mobile list sort saving financial money uiconcept minimal clean ui ui design mobile app mobile ui
Download color palette

Long time no design something, here it is my third exploration. The objective of this design is help user to control their financial goals. I got the objective from
Designercize.

Press love if you like my design, and its pleasant to hear your feedback.
Thankyou!

Ryan Satria Yudhistira
Ryan Satria Yudhistira

More by Ryan Satria Yudhistira

View profile
    • Like