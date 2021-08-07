Newsletter Theme

Gene Maryushenko

A newsletter + blog combo theme I designed for Webflow (hopefully coming soon as a product). Full Demo: https://newsletter-166cef.webflow.io/

Check out my other project here: https://www.saasblocks.app/

What do you think? Do you like it?

Posted on Aug 7, 2021
