SaaS Blocks - Clash Theme - Website UI Kit

This theme is available on Creative Market: https://creativemarket.com/GeneMaryushenko/6376656-SaaS-Website-UI-Kit-Figma-Template
Or directly: https://gumroad.com/l/xmvFk
Check out the entire SaaS Blocks product: https://www.saasblocks.app/
✔️ Made for startups
✔️ 110 Perfectly aligning blocks
✔️ More added often
✔️ Customizable fonts, colors, styles, all within one screen
✔️ Color combination ideas
✔️ 100 Beautiful mesh gradients
✔️ Free updates
✔️ A variation of this theme is available in Tailwind CSS
Do you like it? 💬