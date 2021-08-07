Good for Sale
Gene Maryushenko

SaaS Blocks - Clash Theme - Website UI Kit

SaaS Blocks - Clash Theme - Website UI Kit clean design website saas startup minimal theme template
  1. Features - Stacked.jpg
  2. Cover.jpg
  3. Unlimited Possibilities.jpg
  4. Features - Masonry.jpg
  5. smart style guide.jpg

SaaS Blocks - Clash Theme

Price
$37
Available on gumroad.com
Good for sale
SaaS Blocks - Clash Theme

This theme is available on Creative Market: https://creativemarket.com/GeneMaryushenko/6376656-SaaS-Website-UI-Kit-Figma-Template

Or directly: https://gumroad.com/l/xmvFk

Check out the entire SaaS Blocks product: https://www.saasblocks.app/

✔️ Made for startups
✔️ 110 Perfectly aligning blocks
✔️ More added often
✔️ Customizable fonts, colors, styles, all within one screen
✔️ Color combination ideas
✔️ 100 Beautiful mesh gradients
✔️ Free updates
✔️ A variation of this theme is available in Tailwind CSS

Do you like it? 💬

Layout 7.jpg
7 MB
Posted on Aug 7, 2021
@cogentgene
Hire Me

