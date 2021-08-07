Anjum Shorna *

Fancy

Fancy
Hi Folks ,
Here is my Illustration .This time I tried to represent an black and white fancy girl illustration .This one is for learning the color combination of figure Illustration . I took complete color inspiration from Anton Fritsler's Afro american women Illustration.
I'm happy to present you my new shot .
