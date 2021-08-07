Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Folks ,
Here is my Illustration .This time I tried to represent an black and white fancy girl illustration .This one is for learning the color combination of figure Illustration . I took complete color inspiration from Anton Fritsler's Afro american women Illustration.
I'm happy to present you my new shot .
Press " L " to show some love 💖
✉️ I'm available for Projects, Email me: anjumshorna2126@gmail.com