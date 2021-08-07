Arenc

Daffield Castle & Froghog the Firestarter!

Arenc
Arenc
  • Save
Daffield Castle & Froghog the Firestarter! art direction blender fantasy assets dragon castle motion graphics animation 3d
Download color palette

An old project that I just revisited and revitalized in order to tell a story through motion graphics. This project did take a lot of time but in the end, got some game assets so it wasn't in vain.

Arenc
Arenc

More by Arenc

View profile
    • Like